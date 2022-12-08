Initial trends for the Gujarat Assembly election shows Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) crossing 140 seats as the saffron party is leading in 142 seats while Congress is leading on 20 seats. The new entrant in Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently leading in only seven seats as per official ECI trends. Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Extends Lead to 150 Seats; Congress Ahead in 19, AAP 9

Check Tweet:

Early trends show BJP leading in 142 seats in #Gujarat, as per ECI Congress leading in 20 seats and Aam Aadmi Party in 7 pic.twitter.com/5C2MPgyMsV — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)