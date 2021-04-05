Hasan Mushrif to Take Additional Charge of Dilip Walse Patil's Labour Department, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to Look After Maharashtra Excise Department: Dilip Walse Patil's Labour department charge is being given to Hasan Mushrif as additional charge and state Excise Department will be looked after by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

