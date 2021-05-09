Himanta Biswa Sarma To Be Assam's New Chief Minister:

Himanta Biswa Sarma set to become new Assam CM, swearing-in tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fSBsGQTFP9 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 9, 2021

Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Assam: Union Minister & BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/Ati3guvJW3 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)