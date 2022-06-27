After receiving a summon from the Enforcement Directorate, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and said, "I just came to know that ED has summoned me. Good!" Raut also said that the summon is a conspiracy to stop him. "Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me!" he said.

I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good ! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me ! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/VeL6qMQYgr — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 27, 2022

