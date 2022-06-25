Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Saturday requested Home Minister Amit Shah to provide security to families of MLAs who are leaving Uddhav Thackeray and making their own decisions, and staying connected with Balasaheb's ideology. "Uddhav Thackeray's goondaism should be ended...I request for President's Rule in state," she said.

I request Amit Shah to provide security to families of MLAs who are leaving Uddhav Thackeray & making their own decisions, staying connected with Balasaheb's ideology. Uddhav Thackeray's goondaism should be ended...I request for President's Rule in state: Amravati MP Navneet Rana

