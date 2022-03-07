Voting for all phases for Assembly Elections 2022 in five states has ended. Polling ended today with the final phase in Uttar Pradesh. Voting was also held over the past two months for Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The exit poll results for all five states will be out today. The India Today-AxisMyIndia exit poll will begin at 7 pm. You can watch live streaming for predictions for Assembly polls 2022 here.

India Today-AxisMyIndia Exit Polls 2022 Live Streaming Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)