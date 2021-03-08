6 LPG Cylinders Per Year for Each Family To Be Included in AIADMK Election Manifesto, Says Tamil CM Edappadi Palaniswami:

On this #InternationalWomensDay, considering the well-being of women, provision of 6 LPG cylinders per year for each family will be included in AIADMK election manifesto, Rs 1500 per family will be provided to housewives every month: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File pic) pic.twitter.com/1QHIPtzMDm — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

