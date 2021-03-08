President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Other Politicians Wish On The Occasion of International Women's Day 2021:

President Ram Nath Kovind's Tweet:

On the occasion of International Women's Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens. Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2021

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's Tweet:

Greetings on “International Women’s Day”. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji-led Government is committed to socio-economic-educational empowerment of women of all sections of society. #NariShakti #InternationalWomenDay2021 pic.twitter.com/NsQeLFLcuC — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) March 8, 2021

Captain Amarinder Singh's Tweet:

This #InternationalWomensDay we will kickstart 8 new schemes aimed at empowering and protecting women, including issuing appointment letters for 2047 Lady Teachers, 181 Saanjh Shakti Helpline and Police Helpdesks. More power to our women! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 8, 2021

