Patna, December 19: Ahead of INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, the supporters of JD-U have come up with a poster projecting Nitish Kumar as PM candidate of the opposition parties. In the poster -- where Nitish Kumar is projected as a PM candidate -- a slogan says: “Agar Sach Me Jeet Chahiye To Fir Ek Nischay Chahiye Ek Nitish Chahiye” (If your want victory, then we need one determination, we need Nitish). The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc will be held in Delhi on Tuesday where the leaders of all opposition parties will discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll against BJP. JD-U supporters believe that the defeat of Congress in recently held elections will also be discussed in the meeting. 'Ek Nischay Aur Ek Nitish Chahiye': Posters Featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Go Viral Ahead of INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi (Watch Video).

Poster in Backing Nitish Kumar Surfaces in Bihar:

VIDEO | Posters put up in Patna, Bihar demanding Nitish Kumar be made the PM face of the alliance ahead of INDIA bloc's meeting in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/OmXrIwRXFT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2023

