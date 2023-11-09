Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday (November 9) was seen riding a pillion on a two-wheeler to beat traffic in Telangana's Bodhan. K Kavitha was supposed to join a rally organised for the nomination filing of BRS MLA Shakeel. Kavitha was struggling to reach the starting point of the rally due to heavy traffic jam in Bodhan. Hence, she decided to ride pillion on a scooter and reached the spot. A video of Kavitha riding pillion on a scooter is going viral on social media. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BRS MLC Kavitha Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Corruption’ Comments, Says ‘Central Govt Survey Found Telangana Least Corrupt’.

K Kavitha Rides Pillion on Scooter to Beat Traffic:

#WATCH | To beat heavy traffic in Bodhan during rally for the nomination filing of party MLA Shakeel, BRS MLC K Kavitha took to riding pillion on a scooter to reach the starting point of the rally (Video source: K Kavitha's team) pic.twitter.com/g1msAISVmS — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

