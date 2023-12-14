The Congress party on Thursday, December 14, named Rupinder Singh Kunnar as its candidate for the "adjourned poll" of the Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Last week, the Election Commission announced the date for the Karanpur assembly of Rajasthan. The EC had fixed January 5, 2024, as the date of voting for the elections in Karanpur (03) assembly constituency of Ganganagar district in Rajasthan. Karanpur Assembly Election 2024 Date: Election Commission Schedules Voting for Rajasthan Seat on January 5; Check Details.

Congress Announces Candidate for Karanpur Assembly Election

Congress names Rupinder Singh Kunnar as its candidate for 'adjourned poll' to 3-Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/8iomGqQyA4 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

