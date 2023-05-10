ABP News-C Voter has released the exit poll result for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. While the BJP is expected to get somewhere between 83 to 95 seats, the congress will get between 100 to 112 seats. The ABP News-C Voter exit poll result predicted the JDS to emerge the kingmaker with 21 to 29 seats. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by Republic-PMARQ: Close Fight Between BJP and Congress, JDS Emerges As Kingmaker; Check Seat-Wise Details.

ABP News-C Voter Exit Poll Result

ABP CVoter Karnataka Exit Poll: INC : 100-112(41%) BJP : 83-95(38%) JDS : 21-29(15%) OTH : 2-6(6%) JDS kingmaker as per this poll. — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) May 10, 2023

