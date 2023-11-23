Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, November 23, took a dig at the Congress party in Rajasthan. Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Biswa said that a competition is going on between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on "Kaun Jyada Nikamma hai". "Ashok Gehlot says Pilot sabse Nikamma hai, Sachin Pilot says Gehlot sabse nikamma hai"," he said. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: EC Bans Advertising of Seven Guarantees by Congress in State.

Kaun Jyada Nikamma Hai

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "There is a competition going on between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot that 'Kaun Jyada Nikamma hai'. Ashok Gehlot says 'Pilot sabse Nikamma hai', Sachin Pilot says 'Gehlot sabse nikamma hai'..." pic.twitter.com/6NZdj2bNSe — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

