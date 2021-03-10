CPI(M) Releases List of 83 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Elections 2021:

Kerala: CPI(M) releases list of 83 candidates for the Assembly elections; CM Pinarayi Vijayan to contest from Dharmadam, KK Shailaja from Mattannur, and KT Jaleel to contest from Thavanoor. — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

CPIM announces a list of 83 candidates in Kerala. 33 MLAs including 5 ministers dropped 12 women candidates 4 candidates below 30 years of age 24 candidates above the age of 60 28 Lawyers, 14 Post Graduates, 2 PHDs, 2 Doctors @Neethureghu reports #BattleforKerala — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) March 10, 2021

