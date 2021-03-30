Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Be Wary of Rahul Gandhi, Don't Go Near Him, Former MP Joyce George Tells Girls

Rahul Gandhi's programs are held only in women's colleges. He goes there & teaches girls how to stand straight, how to bend. Don't go near him & do such things.. he isn't married: Joyce George, former Left independent MP during campaign for State minister MM Mani, in Idukki y'day pic.twitter.com/kG6sfTSdMG — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Reactions to Joyce George's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi:

Requires a depraved & perverted mindset to think of such a thing, let alone speak it. Turns out the far-left & far-right have much in common. https://t.co/9w3yGjNshB — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) March 30, 2021

Came across a crass video where sexist comments were made by an ex MP of LDF. That shows how desperate and frustrated CPM is. A case should be registered against Joice George and he be arrested for outraging the modesty of young girls. — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) March 30, 2021

