The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced the sitting MP from Raigad and the party state chief Sunil Tatkare will be the party's candidate once again for the Raigad constituency in Lok Sabha election 2024. Tatkare's is the first nomination from the NCP for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 'Chinh Tumhara, Baap Humara': Sharad Pawar Camp's Posters Outside NCP Office in Mumbai After Losing Symbol (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

NCP state President Sunil Tatkare will contest on Raigad Lok Sabha seat: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

