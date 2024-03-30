The Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) on Saturday released a list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. LJP (R) Chief Chirag Paswan will contest from Hajipur, while Arun Bharti will contest from Jamui. The party has given Rajesh Verma and Shambhavi Choudhary tickets from Khagaria and Samastipur. Meanwhile, Veena Devi has been fielded from Vaishali. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LJPR President Chirag Paswan To Contest LS Polls From Bihar’s Hajipur.

LJP Releases List of Five Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

#WATCH | Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) releases a list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Party Chief Chirag Paswan to contest from Hajipur. pic.twitter.com/qbZPzLQq4Y — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)