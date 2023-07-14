Days after breaking ranks within Sharad Pawar-led NCP and joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government as third engine, Ajit Pawar and other MLAs who took oath as cabinet ministers received departments in the Cabinet expansion. The Ajit Pawar faction secured finance and planning, food and civil supplies, cooperatives, women and child development, agriculture, relief and rehabilitation, and medical education departments. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will keep the finance and planning department. Chhagan Bhujbal got food and civil supplies departments. Aditi Tatkare is given the women and child development department. Dilip Walse Patil is the new Cooperation minister.

