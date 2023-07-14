Days after breaking ranks within Sharad Pawar-led NCP and joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government as third engine, Ajit Pawar and other MLAs who took oath as cabinet ministers received departments in the Cabinet expansion. The Ajit Pawar faction secured finance and planning, food and civil supplies, cooperatives, women and child development, agriculture, relief and rehabilitation, and medical education departments. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will keep the finance and planning department. Chhagan Bhujbal got food and civil supplies departments. Aditi Tatkare is given the women and child development department. Dilip Walse Patil is the new Cooperation minister.

Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolio Allocation:

Portfolio allocation | Maharashtra's newly inducted Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Planning department Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal gets food and civil supplies pic.twitter.com/V2xwdz1XKu — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Dilip Walse Patil Gets Cooperation:

Maharashtra portfolios allocated: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Dilip Walse Patil gets Cooperation — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

Chhagan Bhujbal and Aditi Tatkare:

Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal gets food and civil supplies, Aditi Tatkare is new women and child development minister — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)