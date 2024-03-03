Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday, March 3 visited Ganpati Temple in Ganpatipule of Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra's and offered prayers. Video shared by news agency ANI showed Goa CM performing aarti and puja along with the priests at the temple. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Felicitates PM Narendra Modi With Goa's Kunbi Shawl and Ghumat in Margao (See Pics and Video).

Pramod Sawant Offers Prayers at Ganpati Temple:

#WATCH | Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: Goa CM Pramod Sawant offers prayers at Ganpati Temple in Ganpatipule. pic.twitter.com/lAv5UuV1p7 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

