Ravi Naik, Goa's Agriculture minister, passed away today, October 15. He was 79. Ravi Naik was also a two-time former Chief Minister of Goa. The news of his death was confirmed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Speaking to The Times of India, Pramod Sawant said that Naik suffered a heart attack at home and was shifted to a private hospital in Ponda. At the hospital, Naik breathed his last. The Goa CM further said that Naik's body was then shifted to his Ponda residence, where people began coming in to pay their last respects. Sawant has announced three days of state mourning. Naik is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren. In a post on X, Pramod Sawant said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of senior leader and Cabinet Minister Ravi Naik. "A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister, and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s Governance and people," his post read. Goa MLA Michael Lobo also condoled Ravi Naik's death. In a post on Instagram, Lobo said that Naik was a "senior and respected leader who served the people of Goa with utmost dedication and humility". Goa Marathi Film Festival 2025: CM Pramod Sawant Inaugurates 14th Edition of Film Festival in Panaji (See Pics and Video).

Goa's Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik Passes Away

Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister, and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s Governance and people. His… pic.twitter.com/3UDGOmm79l — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 14, 2025

Michael Lobo Condoles Ravi Naik's Death

