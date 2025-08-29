A tragic incident occurred during the Ganesh Visarjan when 3 youths were swept away in the Jagbudi river in Bhoste village of Khed taluka in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. The mishap took place during the one-and-a-half-day immersion ritual when three youths entered the river, unaware of its depth and strong current. While two managed to swim to safety, one remains missing. A video capturing the distressing moment has surfaced, intensifying public concern. Rescue operations by the India Lift team, with support from local police and administration, have been ongoing for over 24 hours but have yet to yield results. Dahi Handi 2025 Tragedy in Mumbai: 2 Dead, Over 200 Injured During Dahi Handi Festivities Across the City.

Devotee Swept away in Jagbudi River in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)