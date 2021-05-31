Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Delhi. Khattar advised Kejriwal not to finish the COVID-19 vaccine stock in one day but instead vaccinate in a staggered manner daily to avoid the shortage of vaccines.

‘एक ही दिन में 2 लाख वैक्सीन लगा कर स्टॉक क्यों ख़त्म करना... 50-50 हज़ार रोज़ लगा कर 4 दिन चला सकते हैं।’ इस ‘वैज्ञानिक सोच’ को सलाम है। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FKm6NXoXb4 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) May 31, 2021

