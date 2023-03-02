Shillong, March 2: Stage is all set for counting of votes today following which the Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results 2023 would be announced. The Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results will decide fate of 369 candidates, including 36 women. Polling in 59 out of 60 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya was held on February 27. LatestLY is all set to provide accurate and instant live news updates on the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results. Stay connected with us to catch the Tripura Assembly Elections Results live news updates, party-wise position, initial trends and final list of winners.

Meghalaya saw a multi-cornered electoral contest as a total of 13 political parties contested the assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's National People's Party or NPP contested polls separately despite ruling the state jointly for the five years. While the BJP fielded candidates in all 60 constituencies, the NPP contested 57 seats. The Congress party nominated its candidates 60 seats. Meghalaya Exit Poll Results 2023: NPP Likely to Get 18-24 Seats, BJP Under Single Digit, Says Aaj Tak-Axis My India.

Political Picture of Meghalaya:

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, led by Congress turncoat Mukul Sangma in Meghalaya, put up 56 candidates, UDP 46, HSPDP 11, People's Democratic Front 9, Gana Suraksha Party one, Garo National Council two, Janata Dal (United) three, Republican Party of India two, Republican Party of India (Athawale) six and Voice of the People Party 18. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Nail-Biting Fight Between Congress and NPP, Know Key Facts About the State Polls Held in 2018.

In 2018, the Meghalaya Assembly Elections threw a fractured mandate. Subsequently, the NPP (20 Seats), BJP (2 Seats), UDP (6 Seats), PDF (4 Seats), HSPDP (2 Seats) and one independent candidate formed a coalition called Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) and governed the hill state. The Congress had bagged 21 seats, but remained out of power.

In Meghalaya, the list of key candidates includes names like CM Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, Opposition leader Mukul Sangma, Alexander Laloo Hek, Sanbor Shullai, Rocky Hek, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh and Jasmine Mary Lyngdoh.