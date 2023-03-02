02 Mar, 11:28 (IST)

The ruling NPP is leading on 24 out of 60 seats in Meghalaya assembly election. The BJP and the Congress are ahead in five seats each. The UDP or United Democratic Party has secured lead in eight constituencies. Catch the Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 live news updates here.

02 Mar, 09:37 (IST)

Numbers are changing fast. As per latest figures, the NPP is now leading on 20 seats, whereas the TMC is ahead in 16 constituencies. The BJP has lead on eight seats, while the Congress is ahead in seven constituencies.

02 Mar, 09:13 (IST)

Mamata Banerjee's TMC has secured on 20 out of 60 seats in Meghalaya. According to latest trends, the TMC is emerging as largest party. The NPP is ahead in 16 constituencies. A total of 10 candidates of the Congress are ahead from their respective constituencies.

02 Mar, 08:57 (IST)

The ruling NPP has secured lead in 24 out of 60 seats in Meghalaya. The BJP and the TMC are leading on 12 seats each. The Congress is ahead in 10 constituencies. Stay here for the Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 live news updates.

02 Mar, 08:22 (IST)

Counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly Election Result has begun. According to initial trends, the NPP is leading on 20 seats. Stay here for live news updates.

Shillong, March 2: Stage is all set for counting of votes today following which the Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results 2023 would be announced. The Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results will decide fate of 369 candidates, including 36 women. Polling in 59 out of 60 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya was held on February 27.  LatestLY is all set to provide accurate and instant live news updates on the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results. Stay connected with us to catch the Tripura Assembly Elections Results live news updates, party-wise position, initial trends and final list of winners.

Meghalaya saw a multi-cornered electoral contest as a total of 13 political parties contested the assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's National People's Party or NPP contested polls separately despite ruling the state jointly for the five years. While the BJP fielded candidates in all 60 constituencies, the NPP contested 57 seats. The Congress party nominated its candidates 60 seats. Meghalaya Exit Poll Results 2023: NPP Likely to Get 18-24 Seats, BJP Under Single Digit, Says Aaj Tak-Axis My India.

Political Picture of Meghalaya:

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, led by Congress turncoat Mukul Sangma in Meghalaya, put up 56 candidates, UDP 46, HSPDP 11, People's Democratic Front 9, Gana Suraksha Party one, Garo National Council two, Janata Dal (United) three, Republican Party of India two, Republican Party of India (Athawale) six and Voice of the People Party 18. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Nail-Biting Fight Between Congress and NPP, Know Key Facts About the State Polls Held in 2018.

In 2018, the Meghalaya Assembly Elections threw a fractured mandate. Subsequently, the NPP (20 Seats), BJP (2 Seats), UDP (6 Seats), PDF (4 Seats), HSPDP (2 Seats) and one independent candidate formed a coalition called Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) and governed the hill state. The Congress had bagged 21 seats, but remained out of power.

In Meghalaya, the list of key candidates includes names like CM Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, Opposition leader Mukul Sangma, Alexander Laloo Hek, Sanbor Shullai, Rocky Hek, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh and Jasmine Mary Lyngdoh.