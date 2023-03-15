The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released an animated video titled "Mujhe Chalte Jana Hai" on Tuesday that follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voyage from 2007 to the present. It highlights all of the important things that his administration has accomplished as well as the opposition parties' unsuccessful attacks, which included slurs like "Maut Ka Saudagar", "Gautam Das" and "Chaiwala”. Did PM Narendra Modi Shave His Head, Beard and Mustache After Performing Last Rites of His Mother Heeraben Modi? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral 'Mundan' Photo.

Have A Look At The Video Here:

