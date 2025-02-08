As vote counting continues across Delhi’s 70 constituencies on February 8, the race for Mustafabad sees BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht holding a commanding lead with 28,506 votes after four rounds of counting. AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan is trailing with 7,220 votes, while Congress’s Ali Mehdi has secured 906 votes. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Tahir Hussain has failed to gain ground, managing to secure only 132 votes. Mustafabad, a general-category constituency in North East Delhi, sees a tight race between BJP and AAP. Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: AAP’s Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Amanatullah Khan Trail While Arvind Kejriwal Leads in New Delhi; BJP Crosses Majority.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AIMIM’s Tahir Hussain Struggles in Mustafabad

AIMIM’s Tahir Hussain Struggles in Mustafabad (Photo Credits: results.eci.gov.in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)