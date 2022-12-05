NDTV is releasing its poll of exit polls for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 and the MCD Elections. The channel is hosting live streaming of the exit poll results 2022 on its YouTube channel. The exit poll results will predict whether the BJP or Congress or AAP will win the assembly election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the Municipal Corporation Elections in Delhi. While the exit poll results are being released today, the final results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will be declared on December 8 while the MCD election results will be announced on December 7. Watch live streaming of NDTV's exit poll results for 2022 below. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Check Latest Predictions for State Assembly Election in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh.

Watch Live Streaming of NDTV's Exit Poll Results 2022 Here:

