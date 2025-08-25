With Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections expected in the next three to four months, the BJP on Monday, August 25, appointed MLA Ameet Satam as the new Mumbai unit President. His appointment comes amid the party’s renewed push to wrest control of the civic body from the Shiv Sena, which has traditionally dominated the BMC. Satam, a legislator from the suburbs, is seen as an assertive and grassroots-connected leader. His name was chosen over other contenders, including Praveen Darekar. The announcement was made in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mumbai BEST Credit Society Election 2025 Results: ‘Thackeray Brothers Will Again Get Zero in Future Polls’, Says Ram Kadam After Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS Lose All 21 Seats in BEST Election.

New Mumbai BJP President: Party Appoints MLA Ameet Satam

