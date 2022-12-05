As per News18 exit poll results on the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 128 to 148 seats while the Congress party is expected to bag 30 to 42 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to win 2 to 10 seats. The voting for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections concluded today with over 58 percent polling recorded till 5 pm. The state has been ruled by the BJP for nearly 27 years. Republic-PMARQ Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Projected to Secure Massive Victory in Gujarat, Congress and AAP Far Behind.

BJP To Win Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

