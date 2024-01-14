Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam took a dig at party leaders who raised questions regarding ‘muhurat’ date of the Ram Temple Inauguration. In conversation with news agency ANI, the latter said, “Those party leaders who were questioning and analysing the 'muhurat' of Ram Temple, they should have at least known that according to the 'shastras', 'panchak' has begun and it will last till 18th January.” No good work is started during these five days of 'panchak'. And this Yatra is being started during this period. I pray to god that he bestows his blessings upon this yatra and Rahul Gandhi, he added. For the unversed, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to kickstart the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on Sunday, January 14. 'Curse of Sanatan Dharma Has Sunk Congress', Says Acharya Pramod Krishnam After Party Trails in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 (Watch Video).

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Takes Dig at Congress Leaders

