The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday began the counting of votes for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections. Besides, counting for by-elections for Lumla assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh in Jharkhand, Erode East in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal and Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly seats of Maharashtra have also begun. Northeast Assembly Elections Result 2023: Votes Set To Be Counted in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland; BJP Confident About Prospects.

Counting of Votes for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya Elections Begins

