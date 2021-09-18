Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over COVID-19 vaccination drive on his 71st birthday. Chidambaram in a tweet said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled stated performed better on PM Modi's birthday in vaccinating people. He tweetd, "BJP ruled states — UP, MP, Guj & Kar — “perform” on the PM’s birthday and vaccinate many times the daily average. On other days, they are “non-performing” states. I wish the PM celebrated his birthday every day."

Notably, India on Friday set a new world record of administering highest number of vaccines against Covid-19 in one day. The country achieved the milestones of administering over 2.50 crore vaccine doses under the "Vaccine Sewa" campaign to mark the 71th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tweet By P Chidambaram:

