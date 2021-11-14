Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the first PM of the country Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary. PM Modi, in a tweet said, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary."

Tweet By PM Narendra Modi:

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

The Congress also paid tribute to the first PM of India. It tweeted, "Every word, every act, every sacrifice Pandit Nehru ji made exemplified true nationalism - an unwavering dedication to our nation's unity, to our nation's diversity, to our nation's prosperity."

Tweet By Congress:

Every word, every act, every sacrifice Pandit Nehru ji made exemplified true nationalism - an unwavering dedication to our nation's unity, to our nation's diversity, to our nation's prosperity.#CongressKeVichaar#RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/bXivntUKAB — Congress (@INCIndia) November 14, 2021

Notably, every year, on November 14 India pays tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, by celebrating his birth anniversary as Children's Day, also called as 'Bal Diwas' or 'Bal Divas'.

