Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures from his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, on X (formerly twitter). The images depicted PM Modi enjoying the view of Shankaracharya Hill from a distance. Expressing awe at the grandeur of Shankaracharya Hill, PM Modi said that he "had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance". This is PM Modi's first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago. During this visit, he inaugurated several developmental projects aimed at boosting the agricultural economy of the valley. PM Narendra Modi Meets a Beneficiary of Viksit Bharat Program in Srinagar, Grants Selfie Request (See Pic).

Prime Modi Shares Pictures 'Majestic' Shankaracharya Hill:

Upon reaching Srinagar a short while ago, had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from a distance. pic.twitter.com/9kEdq5OgjX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

