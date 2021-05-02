The counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 has begun amid tight security. The live updates of the latest trends in 33 Vidhan Sabha Seats of Puducherry can be seen online on the YouTube channel of TV9 Telugu. The results of the assembly elections in Puducherry will be declared today (May 2) by evening, along with four states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam.

