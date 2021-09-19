New Delhi, September 19: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at the Modi government over drop in COVID-19 vaccination numbers two days after record jump. India on Friday set a new world record of administering highest number of vaccines against COVID-19 in one day by administering over 2.50 crore vaccines to mark the 71th birthday of PM Modi. The number of doses administers in last 24 hours has dropped to 85,42,732. Reacting to this, Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Event Khtm (concluded)." He meant to say the number of vaccination came down after event around PM Modi's birthday concluded.

