Mumbai, January 11: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that his party would be joining hand with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the poll bound states of Uttar Pradesh and Goa respectively. While elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases, beginning from February 10 to March 7, Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14. The counting day for the polls is March 10.

In Uttar Pradesh, we are going to contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/5CDuiFMw3X — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

We are in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for an alliance for Goa Assembly elections: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/gxQZzuo2QC — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

