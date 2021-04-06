COVID-19 Hit Gunasekaran, CPI Candidate from Sivaganga Constituency, Casts Vote Wearing PPE Kit:

Tamil Nadu: Gunasekaran, CPI candidate from Sivaganga constituency, who is COVID-19 positive, cast his vote wearing a PPE kit, earlier today. Election Commission had designated one hour period between 6 pm & 7 pm for voting by COVID positive patients. pic.twitter.com/HvaThy4U1X — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

