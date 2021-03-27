Smriti Irani Plays Dandiya With BJP Workers in Coimbatore:

#WATCH Coimbatore: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Dandiya with BJP workers, as a part of election campaigning for Vanathi Srinivasan, the party's candidate from Coimbatore South constituency.#TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/bML9AsDFpi — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)