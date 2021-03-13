Edappadi Palaniswami Exuded Confidence of Wining Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 With Sweeping Majority:

Puthiya Tamilagam party is not with us, they left us long back. DMDK's exit from the alliance is no loss to us. Bad-mouthing after quitting is not right... We will win this election with a sweeping majority: Tamil Nadu CM & AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/dSlcbLv8Qp — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)