Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K. Kavitha, who is also a legislator of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, spearheaded a protest in Hyderabad against the state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. The protest was in response to Reddy's recent statement regarding the reduction of free electricity supply to farmers from 24 hours to just three hours. Kavitha and her party, BRS, held the demonstration at Vidyut Soudha to denounce the Congress party's alleged anti-farmer stance in Telangana. DK Shivakumar May Get Key Role To Reverse Congress’ Fortunes in Telangana After Victory in Karnataka.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla Leads Protest Against Congress

The anti-farmer intent of the Congress Party now stands exposed in Telangana. The @BRSparty protested at Vidyut Soudha today against Congress’s statement to reduce free electricity supply of the farmers from 24 hours and limiting it to three hours. pic.twitter.com/dWaTx00HHP — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) July 12, 2023

