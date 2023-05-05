Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at Congress amid ongoing controversy over the film ‘The Kerala Story’, saying that the movie is based on a terror conspiracy. “The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design," PM Modi said. Attacking the Congress in his speech, PM Modi said Congress has been standing with terrorism by opposing the film. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: ‘Nalayak’ Jibe Only To Highlight PM Narendra Modi’s Empty Rhetoric for Banjaras, Says Priyank Kharge After Election Commission Issues Notice.

The Kerala Story Makes Entry Into Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023:

I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka? In the atmosphere of terror, the industry, IT industry, agriculture, farming and glorious culture here will be destroyed: PM Narendra Modi in… pic.twitter.com/X1A0hPryQj — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

