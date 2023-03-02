The counting of the votes for the Tripura Assembly Election 2023 is underway. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in Tripura, as the party crossed the majority mark in the 60-seat Assembly, even as counting continues, ANI reported. The saffron party is leading on 31 seats. The CPI-M is ahead on 11 seats.

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023:

