In a major personal and political development, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree, home of his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, after 13 years, to extend birthday wishes. The visit, Raj's first formal return since his split from Shiv Sena in 2006, marks a potential thaw in the decades-long rift within the Thackeray family. Accompanied by senior MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai, Raj also presented roses to Uddhav. Sharing a photo on X, he wrote, “On the occasion of my elder brother Uddhav Thackeray’s birthday, I visited Matoshree to extend my best wishes.” Uddhav Thackeray Birthday: Rahul Gandhi Extends Birthday Greetings to Shiv Sena UBT Chief, Says 'Together We Will Fight for Interests and Rights of the People of Maharashtra'.

Raj Thackeray Visits Matoshree to Wish Uddhav

'All Together'

