Shiv Sena UBT chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray turned 65 today, July 27. On his birthday, leaders across party lines took to social media to extend birthday wishes to him. Among them was Congress leader and leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi extended birthday wishes to Uddhav Thackeray. "May you stay healthy, live long, and together we will fight for the interests and rights of the people of Maharashtra," he said. Thackeray Not Just Brand but Maharashtra’s Identity, Says Uddhav Thackeray in Party Mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Birthday Wishes to Uddhav Thackeray

शिवसेना अध्यक्ष और INDIA गठबंधन के साथी उद्धव ठाकरे जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं और बधाई। आप स्वस्थ रहें, दीर्घायु हों, और महाराष्ट्र के लोगों के हितों और अधिकारों की लड़ाई हम साथ-साथ लड़ेंगे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2025

