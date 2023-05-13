Lucknow, May 13: Stage is all set for the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results as counting of votes shall begin from 8 am today. Aaj Tak news channel will host live streaming of the election results of UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 or UP urban local body polls. Polling for various posts of municipal councils, nagar panchayats and municipal corporations was held in two phases - May 4 and May 11. Scroll down and watch the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results live streaming on Aaj Tak news channel. Karnataka Election Result 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak: Who Will Win? Watch Latest News Updates on State Assembly Polls Results.

UP Nagar Nikay Chunav Results Live Streaming on Aaj Tak:

