The election for the 14th Vice President of India is being held today, August 6. The counting of the votes is most likely to take place today itself with the results being declared on the same day. The tenure of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will come to an end on August 10. Meanwhile, the NDA has picked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as their Vice Presidential candidate, while the Opposition has named Margaret Alva as their pick for the Vice Presidential post.

Watch Live Stream Here:

