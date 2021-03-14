Babul Supriyo to Contest From Tollygunge:

Bengal Assembly polls: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to contest from Tollygunge — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2021

Locket Chatterjee To Contest From Chunchura:

Bengal Assembly polls: BJP fields its sitting MP and actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee from Chunchura — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2021

Swapan Dasgupta To Contest From Tarakeshwar:

BJP's Swapan Dasgupta to contest from Tarakeshwar Assembly segment in Bengal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2021

Nisith Pramanik To Contest From Dinhata:

BJP fields its sitting MP Nisith Pramanik from Dinhata Assembly seat in Bengal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)