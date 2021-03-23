West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Asaduddin Owaisi To Announce Number of Seats on Which AIMIM Will Contest on March 27

AIMIM will contest in the #WestBengalElections2021. As far as the number of seats on which the party will contest is concerned, I will speak on that at a public meeting in Sagardighi on 27th March: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo) pic.twitter.com/JJqpSo1sds — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)