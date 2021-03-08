He got his picture on the vaccine (certificates), it's not a COVID vaccine, it's a Modi vaccine. He has colleges in his name, stadiums in his name, vaccine in his name. It's just a matter of time, he will soon rename India after his name: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

