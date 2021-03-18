West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi Lashes Out at TMC Government Over Water Crisis in Purulia

This land is a witness to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's exile. This land has Sitakund. It is also said that when goddess Sita was thirsty, Lord Ram got water from the ground by hitting it with an arrow...It is an irony that Purulia faces water crisis today: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/AW82k661JZ — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

